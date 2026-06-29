CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd Spurts 1.01%

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has added 3.81% over last one month compared to 3.66% fall in BSE Power index and 3.05% rise in the SENSEX

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd gained 1.01% today to trade at Rs 952.2. The BSE Power index is up 0.4% to quote at 8076.06. The index is down 3.66 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Torrent Power Ltd increased 0.68% and Thermax Ltd added 0.67% on the day. The BSE Power index went up 16.55 % over last one year compared to the 8.33% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has added 3.81% over last one month compared to 3.66% fall in BSE Power index and 3.05% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 13451 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.89 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 973.65 on 22 Jun 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 525.5 on 27 Jan 2026.

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