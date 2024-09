At meeting held on 19 September 2024

The Board of 360 ONE WAM at its meeting held today i.e. 19 September 2024, has, inter-alia, approved raising of funds by issue of such number of equity shares of the company of face value Re. 1/- each, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 2,250 crore, through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) in one or more tranches.