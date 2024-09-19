Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / B L Kashyap gets construction order worth Rs 221 crore

B L Kashyap gets construction order worth Rs 221 crore

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
The civil engineering company announced that it has secured new order aggregating to Rs 221 crore from SSS Realty & Co for construction work in Bangalore.
The contract entails civil, structural and allied works at Koramangala, Bangalore. The contract is to be completed approximately within 20 months.
The letter of intent (LOI) for the same has been received on 17 September 2024. The total order book as on date stands at Rs 3,546 crore.
B. L. Kashyap and Sons (BLK) is one of the leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. It has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India.
 
The companys consolidated net profit soared 103.3% to Rs 9.96 crore on 38.6% jump in net sales to Rs 350.31 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
Shares of B.L.Kashyap and Sons shed 2.11% to currently trade at Rs 99.90 on the BSE.
First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

