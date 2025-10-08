Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSE Ltd spurts 0.12%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

BSE Ltd is quoting at Rs 2233.9, up 0.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.29% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.17% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

BSE Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2233.9, up 0.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 25040.25. The Sensex is at 81817.07, down 0.13%. BSE Ltd has slipped around 5.07% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which BSE Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26777.3, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2250.2, up 0.31% on the day. BSE Ltd is up 60.29% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.17% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 63.24 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

