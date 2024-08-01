Business Standard
Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
NSE India VIX declined 2.41% to 12.93.
The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 25,036.70, a premium of 25.80 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,010.90 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 59.75 points or 0.24% to 25,010.90.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.41% to 12.93.
Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.
First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

