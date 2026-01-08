Board of Bartronics India approves acquisition of up to 51% in Shree Naga Narasimha
At meeting held on 08 January 2026The board of Bartronics India at its meeting held on 08 January 2026 has approved the proposal for making an investment of up to Rs 3 crore in M/s Shree Naga Narasimha, in one or more tranches, for the acquisition of up to 51% of its equity share capital, subject to completion of due diligence.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 3:22 PM IST