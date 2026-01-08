Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Bartronics India approves acquisition of up to 51% in Shree Naga Narasimha

Board of Bartronics India approves acquisition of up to 51% in Shree Naga Narasimha

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 08 January 2026

The board of Bartronics India at its meeting held on 08 January 2026 has approved the proposal for making an investment of up to Rs 3 crore in M/s Shree Naga Narasimha, in one or more tranches, for the acquisition of up to 51% of its equity share capital, subject to completion of due diligence.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 3:22 PM IST

