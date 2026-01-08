Board of Bartronics India approves acquisition of up to 51% in Shree Naga Narasimha

At meeting held on 08 January 2026

The board of Bartronics India at its meeting held on 08 January 2026 has approved the proposal for making an investment of up to Rs 3 crore in M/s Shree Naga Narasimha, in one or more tranches, for the acquisition of up to 51% of its equity share capital, subject to completion of due diligence.

