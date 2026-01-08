Promax Power receives LoA from Hubli Electricity Supply Company
To set up 6 MW gird-connected solar power projectPromax Power has received a Letter of Award (LOA) dated 07 January 2026 from Hubli Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM), a Government of Karnataka undertaking, for setting up a 6.0 MW (AC) grid-connected solar power project under the Build, Own and Operate (BOO) / RESCO model. The project is expected to generate revenue of about Rs 70-75 crore over a period of 25 years from commercial operation date.
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 3:19 PM IST