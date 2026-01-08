Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Promax Power receives LoA from Hubli Electricity Supply Company

Promax Power receives LoA from Hubli Electricity Supply Company

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

To set up 6 MW gird-connected solar power project

Promax Power has received a Letter of Award (LOA) dated 07 January 2026 from Hubli Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM), a Government of Karnataka undertaking, for setting up a 6.0 MW (AC) grid-connected solar power project under the Build, Own and Operate (BOO) / RESCO model. The project is expected to generate revenue of about Rs 70-75 crore over a period of 25 years from commercial operation date.

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems jumps 13% in ten days

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Maharashtra declares January 15 public holiday for civic polls

Pearl Global Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit rises 102.26% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 3:19 PM IST

