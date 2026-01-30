Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 99.44% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 47.13% to Rs 1185.82 croreNet profit of Capri Global Capital rose 99.44% to Rs 255.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 128.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 47.13% to Rs 1185.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 805.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1185.82805.98 47 OPM %67.0165.53 -PBDT368.39196.23 88 PBT340.28170.72 99 NP255.44128.08 99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Cupid Breweries & Distilleries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:11 AM IST