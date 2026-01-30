Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 99.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.13% to Rs 1185.82 crore

Net profit of Capri Global Capital rose 99.44% to Rs 255.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 128.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 47.13% to Rs 1185.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 805.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1185.82805.9867.0165.53368.39196.23340.28170.72255.44128.08

