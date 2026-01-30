Friday, January 30, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shree Vasu Logistics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 51.40% to Rs 55.82 crore

Net loss of Shree Vasu Logistics reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 51.40% to Rs 55.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales55.8236.87 51 OPM %22.9327.26 -PBDT8.996.94 30 PBT-0.890.53 PL NP-0.680.38 PL

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

