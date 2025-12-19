Friday, December 19, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Centum Electronics approves closure of subsidiaries in Canada

Board of Centum Electronics approves closure of subsidiaries in Canada

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 19 December 2025

The board of Centum Electronics at its meeting held on 19 December 2025 has approved the discontinuation of operations of Centum E&S (Centum uipements ET Systes) and Centum T&S (Centum Technologies ET Solutions), the Company's fourth-level subsidiary entities in Canada.

The closure of operations is expected to be completed before 31 March 2026.

The Canadian businesses have been consistently loss-making, accumulating losses over the past several years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

