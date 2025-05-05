Monday, May 05, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Goodluck India approves conversion of 5 lakh warrants

Board of Goodluck India approves conversion of 5 lakh warrants

Image

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 05 May 2025

The Board of Goodluck India at its meeting held on 05 May 2025 has approved the allotment of 5 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 600 each (including premium of Rs 598 per share) fully paid-up upon exercising the option available with warrant holders (person belonging to promoter category) to convert 5,00,000 warrants.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CSB Bank undertakes upgradation of its core banking system

CSB Bank undertakes upgradation of its core banking system

Airtel Business launches "Business Name Display" (BND) for enterprises

Airtel Business launches "Business Name Display" (BND) for enterprises

Infosys allots 6.31 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Infosys allots 6.31 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 19.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 19.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Smruthi Organics standalone net profit rises 46.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Smruthi Organics standalone net profit rises 46.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon