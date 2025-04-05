Saturday, April 05, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of HUDCO approves borrowing programme of Rs 65,000 cr for FY26

Board of HUDCO approves borrowing programme of Rs 65,000 cr for FY26

Image

Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 04 April 2025

The Board of Housing & Urban Development Corporation at its meeting held on 04 April 2025 has approved the following:

i. Annual Resource plan/ Borrowing programme (raising of funds) up to a maximum amount of Rs.65,000 crore during the financial year 2025-26, depending upon actual funds requirement; and

ii. Increase in overall borrowing limit to Rs.2,50,000 crore from existing limit of Rs.1,50,000 crore as earlier approved by shareholders u/s 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to the approval of same by Shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sellwin Traders has allotted 1.87 cr convertible warrants to non-promoters

Sellwin Traders has allotted 1.87 cr convertible warrants to non-promoters

SAL Automotive allots 23.97 lakh bonus equity shares

SAL Automotive allots 23.97 lakh bonus equity shares

Ahasolar Technologies wins work order from Gujarat Urban Development Company

Ahasolar Technologies wins work order from Gujarat Urban Development Company

AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO nod to import and distribute TAGRISSO (Osimertinib)

AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO nod to import and distribute TAGRISSO (Osimertinib)

CARE Ratings upgrades LT rating of Elpro International to 'A-' with 'stable' outlook

CARE Ratings upgrades LT rating of Elpro International to 'A-' with 'stable' outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon