Board of JSW Infrastructure appoints director
With effect from 20 February 2026The board of JSW Infrastructure at its meeting held on 20 February 2026 has approved appointment of Kartick Maheshwari (DIN:07969734) as an Additional Director designated as Independent Director of the Company, for a term of 3 (three) consecutive years i.e. from 20 February 2026.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 8:04 PM IST