Board of JSW Infrastructure appoints director

Board of JSW Infrastructure appoints director

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

With effect from 20 February 2026

The board of JSW Infrastructure at its meeting held on 20 February 2026 has approved appointment of Kartick Maheshwari (DIN:07969734) as an Additional Director designated as Independent Director of the Company, for a term of 3 (three) consecutive years i.e. from 20 February 2026.

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

