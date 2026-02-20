Friday, February 20, 2026 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's core sector grows at 4% in Jan-26, Steel and Cement production surges

India's core sector grows at 4% in Jan-26, Steel and Cement production surges

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 4.0 per cent (provisional) in January, 2026 as compared to the Index in January, 2025. Growth has eased from a revised 4.7% in December. The production of Cement, Steel, Electricity, Fertilizer and Coal recorded positive growth in January, 2026. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for December 2025 was observed at 4.7 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to January, 2025-26 is 2.8 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

 

The summary of Index of Eight Core Industries:

Coal - Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 3.1 per cent in January, 2026 over January, 2025. Its cumulative index declined by 0.3 per cent during April to January, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil - Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 5.8 per cent in January, 2026 over January, 2025. Its cumulative index declined by 2.1 per cent during April to January, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas - Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 5.0 per cent in January, 2026 over January, 2025. Its cumulative index declined by 3.4 per cent during April to January, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products - Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) in January, 2026 has remained unchanged at 147.2 (provisional) as compared to the index in January, 2025. Its cumulative index increased by 0.1 per cent during April to January, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizers - Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 3.7 per cent in January, 2026 over January, 2025. Its cumulative index increased by 1.9 per cent during April to January, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel - Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 9.9 per cent in January, 2026 over January, 2025. Its cumulative index increased by 9.8 per cent during April to January, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement - Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 10.7 per cent in January, 2026 over January, 2025. Its cumulative index increased by 9.1 per cent during April to January, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity - Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 3.8 per cent in January, 2026 over January, 2025. Its cumulative index increased by 0.8 per cent during April to January, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Underlying price pressures relatively contained, says RBI

Paras Defence gains after buying 49% stake in Himanshi Thermal

Sensex zooms 355 pts; PSU bank shares advance; VIX zooms 7.52%

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 2-cr contract from UP Basic Education Department

PVR INOX inaugurates 7-screen multiplex at Inorbit Mall, Hubballi

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

