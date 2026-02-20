JSW Infrastructure approves fund raising up to Rs 25 cr via equity route
At board meeting held on 20 February 2026The board of JSW Infrastructure at its meeting held on 20 February 2026 has approved raising of funds through issuance of up to 25 crore equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each, through one or more of following modes viz. Qualified Institutional Placement, Further Public Offer, Rights Issue or through any other permissible mode.
First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 8:04 PM IST