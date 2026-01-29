Stock Alert: Larsen & Toubro, NSDL, Lodha Developers, Cochin Shipyard, Vedanta

Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
Listing

In the SME segment, NSE SME KRM Ayurveda is set to list today. The issue price is set at Rs 135 per share. The issue was subscribed 46.98 times. The issue was open between 21 and 23 January 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 128 and Rs 135 per equity share.

Result Today:

ITC, Tata Motors, Swiggy, REC, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Canara Bank, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Adani Power, Aequs, Blue Star, Container Corporation of India, Coromandel International, Dabur India, Dixon Technologies, Indian Energy Exchange, Indegene, Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research, KPIT Technologies, Manappuram Finance, Nippon Life India Asset Management, NTPC Green Energy, Prestige Estates Projects, Vedanta, Voltas, and Websol Energy System will announce their quarterly earnings today.

 

Stocks to Watch:

Larsen & Toubro reported a 4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,215 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 3,359 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 10% YoY to Rs 71,450 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Lodha Developers reported a 1.3% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 956.9 crore, while revenue from operations increased 14.4% to Rs 4,672.5 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

National Securities Depository (NSDL) reported a 4.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 89.6 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 85.8 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 0.8% YoY to Rs 359.6 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

LT Foods reported consolidated net profit rose 9.8% to Rs 157.4 crore on a 23.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,809.2 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

ACC has reported a net profit of Rs 404 crore in Q3 FY26, which is lower by 63% as compared with the PAT of Rs 1,092 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operation rose by 8.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,483 crore in Q3 FY26.

eClerx Services reported consolidated net profit jumped 39.8% to Rs 191.8 crore on a 25.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,070.3 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

SBI Cards and Payment Services reported consolidated net profit rose 45.2% to Rs 556.6 crore on an 11% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,127.3 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Cochin Shipyard reported an 18.3% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 144.7 crore, even as revenue from operations rose 17.7% to Rs 1,350.4 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Rail Vikas Nigam said that the Rail Vikas NigamGPT joint venture has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) from Northern Railway for a project valued at Rs 1,201.35 crore. The project involves the design and construction of 11 rail-cum-road bridges over the River Ganga, around 50 meters downstream of the existing Malviya Bridge near Kashi Railway Station. The bridges will accommodate four railway tracks on the lower deck and a six-lane road on the upper deck, along with railway and road approaches, associated OHE, and general electrical works in the Lucknow Division at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Vedanta has decided to exercise the oversubscription option in its offer-for-sale (OFS) of Hindustan Zinc to the extent of 1.4 crore shares, in addition to the base offer size of 3.35 crore shares, on January 29. With this, the total offer size will increase to 4.75 crore shares, representing 1.13% of the companys paid-up equity capital.

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

