Board of Refex Industries approves fund raising up to Rs 927 cr via equity route

At meeting held on 03 October 2024The Board of Refex Industries at its meeting held on 03 October 2024 has approves issuance of up to 86,55,000 equity shares to 'non-promoter' category on a preferential basis, for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 405.05 crore. The Board also approved issuance of up to 1,11,70,000 warrants to 'promoter' and 'non-promoter' category on a preferential basis, for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 522.76 crore.
