Rites signs MoU with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Rites signs MoU with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

For collaboration on metro projects in India and abroad

RITES signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which is renowned for operating and maintaining Delhi's extensive metro rail network. Through this MoU, both organizations will combine their strengths to identify, secure, and execute metro projects in India and abroad.

This strategic collaboration will focus on offering services in areas including General Consultancy, Project Management, Detailed Design, Feasibility Studies and others. The partnership aims at tapping opportunities in the urban transit system space, delivering world-class solutions for both domestic and international projects.

 

Also, the alliance syncs with RITES' ongoing efforts to expand its global footprint under its 'RITES Videsh' initiative. With DMRC's extensive experience in metro rail operations and RITES' proven expertise in transport infrastructure, both entities are well-positioned to pursue emerging opportunities

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

