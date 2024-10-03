Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

NSE India VIX soared 9.86% to 13.17.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 25,478.20, a premium of 228.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,250.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 tumbled 546.80 points or 2.12% to 25,250.10.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, zoomed 9.86% to 13.17.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to open the internship scheme for applicants in mid-October, according to people in the know. The first round of shortlisting of candidates will be conducted using artificial intelligence (AI), they s

Govt rolls out scheme to provide 10 mn internship over five years

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Prisoners of all castes should be treated in humane manner & equally, says SC

Cocaine, drugs

Delhi Police hits 'high' notes: Cocaine meant for concerts seized, 4 held

bajaj auto pulsar bikes two wheelers

LML sues Bajaj Auto over unauthorised use of 'Freedom' trademark

Migrants,Death

Mexican soldiers open fire on migrant truck with Indians aboard, 6 killed

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon