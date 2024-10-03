Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nikkei bounces from one week low, gains around 2%

Nikkei bounces from one week low, gains around 2%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese stocks gained on hopes of easy monetary conditions after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said the country is not in an environment for an additional rate increase. The US dollar hit a more than six-week high against the yen, boosting the local stocks. The benchmark The Nikkei average soared 1.97% to 38,552.06 while the broader Topix index added 1.20 percent to close at 2,683.71. Automakers soared and banks also rallied. Japanese markets slumped in last session with the Nikkei 225 Index losing 2.2% to test one-week low amid a tumble in technology stocks. Meanwhile, Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday amid thin trades amd rising tensions in the Middle East due to the conflict between Iran and Israel. Mainland Chinese markets remained closed for a week-long public holiday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to open the internship scheme for applicants in mid-October, according to people in the know. The first round of shortlisting of candidates will be conducted using artificial intelligence (AI), they s

Govt rolls out scheme to provide 10 mn internship over five years

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Prisoners of all castes should be treated in humane manner & equally, says SC

Cocaine, drugs

Delhi Police hits 'high' notes: Cocaine meant for concerts seized, 4 held

bajaj auto pulsar bikes two wheelers

LML sues Bajaj Auto over unauthorised use of 'Freedom' trademark

Migrants,Death

Mexican soldiers open fire on migrant truck with Indians aboard, 6 killed

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon