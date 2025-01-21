Board of Tanla Platforms approves restructuring of subsidiaries

At meeting held on 21 January 2025The Board of Tanla Platforms at its meeting held on 21 January 2025 has approved the sale of entire 100% equity stake in Gamooga Softtech (Gamooga), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company to Karix Mobile (Karix), another wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
Consequently, upon completion of the said transfer, Gamooga will become step-down subsidiary of the company.
