Board of Tanla Platforms approves restructuring of subsidiaries

Board of Tanla Platforms approves restructuring of subsidiaries

Image

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 21 January 2025

The Board of Tanla Platforms at its meeting held on 21 January 2025 has approved the sale of entire 100% equity stake in Gamooga Softtech (Gamooga), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company to Karix Mobile (Karix), another wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Consequently, upon completion of the said transfer, Gamooga will become step-down subsidiary of the company.

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

