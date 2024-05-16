Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of Vedanta approves fund raising up to Rs 8,500 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
At meeting held on 16 May 2024
The Board of Vedanta at its meeting held on 16 May 2024 has approved fund raising up to Rs 8,500 crore by issue of equity shares and/or any financial instrument(s) and/or security convertible into equity shares, combination of such securities by way of one or more public and/or private offering(s) and/or further public offering and/or qualified institutions placement(s) and/or preferential allotment(s) and/or rights offering or American depository receipts / global depository receipts and/or foreign currency convertible bonds or any combination thereof.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon