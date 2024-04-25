Business Standard
Board of Welspun Living approves divestment of stake held in Welspun Global Services and Welspun Transformation Services

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 25 April 2025
The Board of Welspun Living at its meeting held on 25 April 2024 has approved selling of 19% of equity shares of Welspun Global Services (WGSL) and Welspun Transformation Services (WTSL) held by the Company to Aryabhat Vyapar, a company which is a part of the Company's promoter group. Shares of WGSL will be sold for the consideration of Rs. 0.23 crore and shares of WTSL will be sold for the consideration of Rs. 1.41 crore.
Both WGSL and WTSL are related parties of the Company. They are carrying on the business of, inter alia, provided shared services support to Welspun Group companies.
First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

