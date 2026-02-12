Bombay Dyeing slumps on reporting dismal Q3 performance

Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company declined 3.33% to Rs 119 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9.85 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 70.06 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 21.9% year-on-year to Rs 324.02 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The company reported a loss before tax of Rs 12.64 crore in Q3 FY26, as against a profit before tax of Rs 93.91 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses declined 11.17% year-on-year to Rs 362.43 crore during the quarter. The cost of raw materials fell 26.78% to Rs 204.10 crore, while employee benefit expenses surged 451.07% YoY to Rs 48.99 crore.

 

Meanwhile, the company announced the resignation of Khiroda Jena, chief financial officer & chief risk officer (CFO & CRO) and key managerial personnel of the company, effective from the closure of business hours on 13 February, 2026.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is currently engaged in the business of real estate development, polyester staple fiber, and retail (textiles).

