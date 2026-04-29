Bondada Engineering secures orders worth Rs 125.30 cr from Adani Group

Bondada Engineering has secured multiple orders aggregating to Rs 125.30 crore from Adani Green, Adani Ports & SEZ and Ambuja Cements. These orders relate to the supply of goods and onsite services of Balance of System (BOS) components for a 75 MW solar power project at Khavda, Kutch, Gujaratone of India's key renewable energy hubs. With this, the Company's cumulative capacity executed for Adani Group has reached 725 MW.