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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engineering secures orders worth Rs 125.30 cr from Adani Group

Bondada Engineering secures orders worth Rs 125.30 cr from Adani Group

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
Bondada Engineering has secured multiple orders aggregating to Rs 125.30 crore from Adani Green, Adani Ports & SEZ and Ambuja Cements. These orders relate to the supply of goods and onsite services of Balance of System (BOS) components for a 75 MW solar power project at Khavda, Kutch, Gujaratone of India's key renewable energy hubs. With this, the Company's cumulative capacity executed for Adani Group has reached 725 MW.
 

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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