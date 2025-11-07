Borosil consolidated net profit rises 23.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.33% to Rs 340.36 croreNet profit of Borosil rose 23.96% to Rs 22.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.33% to Rs 340.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 278.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales340.36278.23 22 OPM %14.1916.21 -PBDT52.5346.28 14 PBT30.4725.87 18 NP22.7118.32 24
