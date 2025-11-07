Zuari Agro Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 892.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.65% to Rs 1422.63 croreNet profit of Zuari Agro Chemicals rose 892.44% to Rs 806.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 81.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.65% to Rs 1422.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1123.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1422.631123.32 27 OPM %12.219.01 -PBDT247.63138.38 79 PBT222.45113.46 96 NP806.1681.23 892
