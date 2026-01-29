Chemfab Alkalis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.45 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.51% to Rs 68.14 crore

Net loss of Chemfab Alkalis reported to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.51% to Rs 68.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 83.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.68.1483.622.8514.242.6713.26-4.793.64-4.451.88

