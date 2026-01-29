Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AGI Greenpac standalone net profit declines 20.86% in the December 2025 quarter

AGI Greenpac standalone net profit declines 20.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 3.76% to Rs 633.69 crore

Net profit of AGI Greenpac declined 20.86% to Rs 71.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 90.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.76% to Rs 633.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 658.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales633.69658.48 -4 OPM %23.7525.68 -PBDT143.49164.84 -13 PBT99.74120.59 -17 NP71.6490.52 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

