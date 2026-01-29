AGI Greenpac standalone net profit declines 20.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.76% to Rs 633.69 crore

Net profit of AGI Greenpac declined 20.86% to Rs 71.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 90.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.76% to Rs 633.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 658.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.633.69658.4823.7525.68143.49164.8499.74120.5971.6490.52

