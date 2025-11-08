Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit declines 10.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.00% to Rs 666.35 croreNet profit of Shakti Pumps (India) declined 10.56% to Rs 90.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 101.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 666.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 634.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales666.35634.59 5 OPM %20.4023.44 -PBDT128.19143.37 -11 PBT121.52138.45 -12 NP90.71101.42 -11
