Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit declines 76.92% in the September 2025 quarter

S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit declines 76.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 2.22% to Rs 551.63 crore

Net profit of S H Kelkar & Company declined 76.92% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.22% to Rs 551.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 539.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales551.63539.66 2 OPM %9.5014.85 -PBDT38.8087.95 -56 PBT11.4263.77 -82 NP9.1839.78 -77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

