Brigade Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 19.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.21% to Rs 1460.39 croreNet profit of Brigade Enterprises rose 19.76% to Rs 246.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 206.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.21% to Rs 1460.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1702.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 51.85% to Rs 685.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 451.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 5074.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4896.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1460.391702.37 -14 5074.214896.69 4 OPM %28.4825.42 -27.8724.39 - PBDT381.28355.00 7 1158.05870.77 33 PBT305.65278.83 10 869.27568.68 53 NP246.82206.09 20 685.76451.61 52
