Britannia Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 5781.5, down 1.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.72% in last one year as compared to a 10.03% rally in NIFTY and a 1.79% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
Britannia Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5781.5, down 1.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 25806.35. The Sensex is at 84242.43, down 0.28%.Britannia Industries Ltd has eased around 1.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55243.5, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.45 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5775, down 1.43% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd jumped 17.72% in last one year as compared to a 10.03% rally in NIFTY and a 1.79% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 61.2 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
