Friday, November 14, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Britannia Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 5781.5, down 1.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.72% in last one year as compared to a 10.03% rally in NIFTY and a 1.79% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5781.5, down 1.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 25806.35. The Sensex is at 84242.43, down 0.28%.Britannia Industries Ltd has eased around 1.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55243.5, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.45 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5775, down 1.43% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd jumped 17.72% in last one year as compared to a 10.03% rally in NIFTY and a 1.79% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 61.2 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 2.55%, gains for third straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 2.55%, gains for third straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd gains for third straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd gains for third straight session

India's Investment Momentum Surges: CII Summit Showcases Telecom Potential and Andhra Pradesh's Rising Industrial Hubs

India's Investment Momentum Surges: CII Summit Showcases Telecom Potential and Andhra Pradesh's Rising Industrial Hubs

Nifty trades below 25,850; European mrkt decline

Nifty trades below 25,850; European mrkt decline

SJVN commissions 600 MW Unit 1 of Buxar Thermal Power Project

SJVN commissions 600 MW Unit 1 of Buxar Thermal Power Project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon