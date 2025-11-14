Friday, November 14, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 2.55%, gains for third straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 2.55%, gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1928.6, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.81% in last one year as compared to a 10.06% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.77% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1928.6, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 25813.45. The Sensex is at 84244.6, down 0.28%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 1.82% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22686.8, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1931.2, up 2.46% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 29.81% in last one year as compared to a 10.06% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.77% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 28.26 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Enterprises Ltd gains for third straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd gains for third straight session

India's Investment Momentum Surges: CII Summit Showcases Telecom Potential and Andhra Pradesh's Rising Industrial Hubs

India's Investment Momentum Surges: CII Summit Showcases Telecom Potential and Andhra Pradesh's Rising Industrial Hubs

Nifty trades below 25,850; European mrkt decline

Nifty trades below 25,850; European mrkt decline

SJVN commissions 600 MW Unit 1 of Buxar Thermal Power Project

SJVN commissions 600 MW Unit 1 of Buxar Thermal Power Project

Transformers & Rectifiers India updates on World Bank Case

Transformers & Rectifiers India updates on World Bank Case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon