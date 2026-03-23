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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / British Pound net speculative shorts fall sharply

British Pound net speculative shorts fall sharply

Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators decreased net short position in the Pound futures market from a three-month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 65515 contracts in the data reported through March 17, 2026. This was a weekly fall of 18682 net short contracts.

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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