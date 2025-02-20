Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EME's currency depreciation engendered by a strong US dollar, says RBI

EME's currency depreciation engendered by a strong US dollar, says RBI

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee has depreciated in line with other emerging economies, weighed down by the strength of US dollar, the RBI noted in its latest monthly bulletin. The US dollar index surged following the tariff announcements, triggering capital outflows from emerging markets and intensifying currency pressures. However, strong macroeconomic fundamentals, along with improvements in various measures of external sector vulnerability, have helped India tide over the ongoing wave of global uncertainty. A rising US dollar and FPI outflows from EMEs amidst growing global uncertainties exerted significant pressure on EME currencies during January 2025. The Indian rupee (INR) depreciated by 1.5 per cent (m-o-m) in January, in line with movements in most major currencies, RBI said. In an environment of heightened global market turbulence, the INR exhibited relatively low volatility, the central bank noted. The US dollar index (DXY) appreciated in the first half of January but gave up some of its gains subsequently. DXY remained volatile, responding to announcements of trade policy measures by the new US administration, the RBI bulletin stated. The MSCI currency index for EMEs mirrored movements in DXY with a depreciating bias as capital outflows, particularly in the equity segment, exerted downward pressure, it further noted.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TCS announces collaboration with Salesforce

TCS announces collaboration with Salesforce

KIMS enters into O&M agreement with Splendid Hospitals, Hyderabad

KIMS enters into O&M agreement with Splendid Hospitals, Hyderabad

Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi CM today at Ramlila Maidan

Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi CM today at Ramlila Maidan

USFDA inspects Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.'s warehouse facility in New Jersey

USFDA inspects Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.'s warehouse facility in New Jersey

Volumes soar at Linde India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Linde India Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScoreHP Telecom India IPODelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon