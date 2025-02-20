Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Power arm incorporates new subsidiary

Torrent Power arm incorporates new subsidiary

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Torrent Power announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Torrent Green Energy (TGEPL), has incorporated a new subsidiary named Torrent Urja 30 (TU30).

The company received the certificate of incorporation on 19 February 2025, issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

According to an exchange filing, TU30 has been incorporated with the objective of carrying on the business of manufacturing, processing, producing, assembling, altering, purchasing, refining, treating, reducing, distilling, blending, purifying, storing, holding, transporting, using, experimenting with, supplying, selling, importing, exporting, trading, and generally dealing in hydrogen, its by-products and derivatives such as ammonia, chemicals, compressed natural gas, and mineral substances.

Additionally, the company will be involved in the generation, transmission, distribution, procurement, sale, trading, import, export, and storage of power, hydrogen, and derivatives like ammonia, as well as engaging in all forms of non-conventional, renewable, green, hydro, and electrical power generation and energy-related activities.

 

The acquisition cost for TU30 is Rs 5,00,000 (50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each), with 100% of the equity share capital held by TGEPL.

Torrent Power is a private sector integrated power utility engaged in the business of power generation, transmission, and distribution.

Also Read

iPhone SE (3rd gen) and new iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e joins Apple, raising questions about the future of the SE series

Satya Nadella Majorana 1

Nadella unveils Microsoft's quantum breakthrough: Majorana 1 explained

equity trading volumes, share market

Here's why RateGain share price was in demand today; key details here

Ashish Sood

Those who have looted Delhi will pay price for it, says BJP's Ashish Sood

India's Probable Playing XI for today's match vs Bangladesh

Champions Trophy, IND vs BAN Playing 11 LIVE updates: India predicted XI for today's match

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 32.19% to Rs 475.66 crore in Q3 FY25 as against with Rs 359.83 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 2.09% year on year to Rs 6,499.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip shed 0.28% to Rs 1,255.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Avantel soars after bagging supply contract from ISRO's commercial arm NSIL

Avantel soars after bagging supply contract from ISRO's commercial arm NSIL

EME's currency depreciation engendered by a strong US dollar, says RBI

EME's currency depreciation engendered by a strong US dollar, says RBI

TCS announces collaboration with Salesforce

TCS announces collaboration with Salesforce

KIMS enters into O&M agreement with Splendid Hospitals, Hyderabad

KIMS enters into O&M agreement with Splendid Hospitals, Hyderabad

Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi CM today at Ramlila Maidan

Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi CM today at Ramlila Maidan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScoreHP Telecom India IPODelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon