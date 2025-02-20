Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS announces collaboration with Salesforce

TCS announces collaboration with Salesforce

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

To leverage combined strengths and AI for unlocking opportunities in semiconductor market

Tata Consultancy Services(TCS) announced a new collaboration with Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, to help customers in the manufacturing and semiconductor industries drive value from artificial intelligence. As part of this collaboration, TCS launched three initiatives: Semiconductor Sales Accelerator for increasing sales with data-driven insights, Seller for the Future for providing near real-time insights, predictive analytics, and personalized recommendations and Digital Field Service to equip technicians on field with real-time information, predictive maintenance insights, and optimized scheduling.

One of the key challenges for organizations in their AI adoption journeys is to unlock the true value of their data. For large organizations, data is often stored in unstructured silos. Recognizing the unique challenges and opportunities within the manufacturing and semiconductor industries, this collaboration leverages the combined strengths of both companies to digitally transform how customers in these industries sell and service their products.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KIMS enters into O&M agreement with Splendid Hospitals, Hyderabad

KIMS enters into O&M agreement with Splendid Hospitals, Hyderabad

Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi CM today at Ramlila Maidan

Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi CM today at Ramlila Maidan

USFDA inspects Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.'s warehouse facility in New Jersey

USFDA inspects Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.'s warehouse facility in New Jersey

Volumes soar at Linde India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Linde India Ltd counter

Trishakti Industries rises on bagging supply order worth Rs 3.70 crore

Trishakti Industries rises on bagging supply order worth Rs 3.70 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScoreHP Telecom India IPODelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon