BSE SME Advance Technoforge enters the bourse under pressure

Advance Technoforge traded at Rs 89.30 on the BSE, a 6% discount to the issue price of Rs 95.

The scrip was listed at Rs 94, a 1.05% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 94 and a low of Rs 89.30. About 1.86 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Advance Technoforge's IPO was subscribed 1.52 times. The issue opened for bidding on 27 July 2026 and it closed on 29 July 2026. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 95 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 25,29,600 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 71.99% from 100% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards the purchase and installation of machinery for manufacturing precision machine components at its existing facility, funding working capital requirements, repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

Advance Technoforge (ATL) manufactures forged and precision-machined components with specialized coatings and surface treatments for industries such as automotive, oil and gas, railways, construction equipment and material handling. With over two decades of experience, the company supplies precision-engineered components to global OEMs and operates an integrated manufacturing facility with in-house forging, machining and finishing capabilities to deliver high-quality value-added products. As of 30 June 2026, Advance Technoforge employed 205 people across manufacturing, marketing, administration, finance, legal and other business functions.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 50.04 crore and net profit of Rs 40.5 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.

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