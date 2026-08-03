Monday, August 03, 2026 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBank Holiday in August 2026Stocks to Watch TodayZEEL Shares PriceTVS Motors July SaleQ1 Results TodayDelhi Property Aadhaar CardSensex Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Advance Technoforge enters the bourse under pressure

BSE SME Advance Technoforge enters the bourse under pressure

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Advance Technoforge traded at Rs 89.30 on the BSE, a 6% discount to the issue price of Rs 95.

The scrip was listed at Rs 94, a 1.05% discount to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 94 and a low of Rs 89.30. About 1.86 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Advance Technoforge's IPO was subscribed 1.52 times. The issue opened for bidding on 27 July 2026 and it closed on 29 July 2026. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 95 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 25,29,600 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 71.99% from 100% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards the purchase and installation of machinery for manufacturing precision machine components at its existing facility, funding working capital requirements, repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

Also Read

BSE, Stock Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 600 pts; Manufacturing PMI falls to 5-year low of 53.5 in July

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Nifty Midcap 100 index hits record high, Smallcap 100 touches 52-week high

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Brij Bhushan, Bhushan, Brij

Delhi court acquits Brij Bhushan in women wrestlers' sexual harassment case

legal, law, judiciary, order

10,000 cases pending in SC for over 10 yrs, 80k in HCs for over 30 yrs

global stocks

Asian stocks mixed as yen jumps against dollar, crude prices fall

Advance Technoforge (ATL) manufactures forged and precision-machined components with specialized coatings and surface treatments for industries such as automotive, oil and gas, railways, construction equipment and material handling. With over two decades of experience, the company supplies precision-engineered components to global OEMs and operates an integrated manufacturing facility with in-house forging, machining and finishing capabilities to deliver high-quality value-added products. As of 30 June 2026, Advance Technoforge employed 205 people across manufacturing, marketing, administration, finance, legal and other business functions.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 50.04 crore and net profit of Rs 40.5 crore for the period ended 31 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Urban Company Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Urban Company Ltd counter

BSE SME Silverstorm Parks misses the thrill on Dalal Street debut

BSE SME Silverstorm Parks misses the thrill on Dalal Street debut

GIFT Nifty indicate strong opening for equities

GIFT Nifty indicate strong opening for equities

Sportking India soars as Q1 PAT more than doubles to Rs 76 cr

Sportking India soars as Q1 PAT more than doubles to Rs 76 cr

Sensex jumps 503 pts in early trade; breadth strong

Sensex jumps 503 pts in early trade; breadth strong

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 11:31 AM IST