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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty indicate strong opening for equities

GIFT Nifty indicate strong opening for equities

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT August 2026 futures currently traded 230.50 points higher, suggesting a green opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 277.48 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,260.37 crore in the Indian equity market on 30 July 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 6,056.47 crore so far in July (till 30 July 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 49,028.63 crore in June, Rs 55,963.33 crore in May and Rs 70,135.46 crore in April.

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Global Markets:

 

Asian markets declined on Monday as investors awaited the July jobs report and another busy week of earnings to kick off August trading.

Oil prices fell after President Donald Trump said earlier Sunday he canceled a planned attack on Iran. U.S. media reports on Friday said the president was gearing up for a new wave of strikes as hopes for a negotiated settlement to the war diminished and energy prices surged.

Brent crude futures ??slipped $3.52 to $84.41, while U.S. West ​Texas ‌Intermediate crude slid $3.49 to $81.18 a barrel.

Last week on Wall Street, the three major indexes closed higher on Friday, with the Dow advancing 276.97 points, or about 0.53%, to 52,485.03. The S&P 500 closed up 0.7% at 7,489.72, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 1% to 25,373.85.

While Big Tech companies largely delivered on earnings, investors are becoming less willing to overlook mounting AI-related spending without clearer evidence of earnings growth, media reports stated.

Domestic Market:

Key equity benchmarks recovered from early losses to end higher on Friday, with the Nifty closing above the 24,350 mark. Auto and financial services stocks led the rally, while IT, FMCG and consumer durables shares came under pressure. The rebound was driven by strong June-quarter earnings from heavyweight companies and supported by renewed FII inflows, softer crude oil prices, positive global cues and a firmer rupee. Technically, the Nifty faces immediate resistance in the 24,367-24,530 zone.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 166.49 points or 0.21% to 78,094.64. The Nifty 50 index added 66.45 points or 0.27% to 24,383.60. In three consecutive sessions, the Sensex rose 1.73% while the Nifty gained 1.66%.

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:04 AM IST