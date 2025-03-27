Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Desco Infratech's IPO ends with subscription of 78 times

BSE SME Desco Infratech's IPO ends with subscription of 78 times

Image

Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

The offer received bids for 11.45 crore shares as against 14.73 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Desco Infratech received bids for 11,45,12,000 shares as against 14,73,000 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 77.74 times.

Retail investors bid for 3,47,27,000 shares, non-institutional investors bid for 6,86,85,000 shares and qualified institutional investors bid for 1,11,00,000 shares.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 March 2025, and it closed on 26 March 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 147 to Rs 150 per share. The equity shares will list on BSE's SME platform.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 20,50,000 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 58.12% from 79.29% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for setting up a corporate office in Surat, Gujarat, purchasing machinery, meeting working capital requirements of the company, and general corporate purposes.

Also Read

J&K shutdown, J&K Security

LIVE: Fresh encounter breaks in J&K's Kathua, area cordoned off by the forces

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 330 pts higher at 77,620; Nifty tests 23,600; financials, oil, FMCG gain

Studio Ghibli, ChatGPT, OpenAI, artificial intelligence

ChatGPT's new image generator sparks online frenzy: What is Studio Ghibli?

ipo market listing share market

Missed the IPO bus? Time to buy selectively for the long-term, say analysts

Cars

Trump's tariff to impact Indian auto parts makers more than vehicle makers

Ahead of the IPO, Desco Infratech on 21 March 2025, raised Rs 8.65 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 5.77 lakh shares at Rs 150 per share to 3 anchor investors.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company specializing in engineering, planning, and construction, with a strong focus on city gas distribution, renewable energy, water management, and power sectors. The company is engaged in pipeline laying, installation, testing, erection, and commissioning for piped natural gas (PNG) used by both domestic and commercial consumers. The company excels in developing and constructing pipelines, roads, bridges, and other essential structures, with a particular emphasis on City Gas Distribution (CGD), renewable energy, water management, and power infrastructure. As of 31 December 2024, the company had 234 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 22.63 crore and a net profit of Rs 3.38 crore for the period ended 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME Grand Continent Hotels checks in, but investors check out

NSE SME Grand Continent Hotels checks in, but investors check out

Board of Welspun Enterprises approves sale of entire stake held in its non-operative subsidiaries

Board of Welspun Enterprises approves sale of entire stake held in its non-operative subsidiaries

Sundaram-Clayton rallies on inking pact with SAPL

Sundaram-Clayton rallies on inking pact with SAPL

Quadrant Future Tek gains on bagging Rs 156-cr order from RailTel Corporation

Quadrant Future Tek gains on bagging Rs 156-cr order from RailTel Corporation

Volumes spurt at Galaxy Surfactants Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Galaxy Surfactants Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuyNewgen Software Share PriceWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon