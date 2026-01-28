Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Arvind Fashions consolidated net profit declines 4.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Arvind Fashions consolidated net profit declines 4.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales rise 14.45% to Rs 1376.58 crore

Net profit of Arvind Fashions declined 4.09% to Rs 25.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.45% to Rs 1376.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1202.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1376.581202.76 14 OPM %14.1513.76 -PBDT157.36133.93 17 PBT82.5468.57 20 NP25.5726.66 -4

