Arvind Fashions consolidated net profit declines 4.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Arvind Fashions declined 4.09% to Rs 25.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.45% to Rs 1376.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1202.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1376.581202.7614.1513.76157.36133.9382.5468.5725.5726.66

