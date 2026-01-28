Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oscar Global reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Oscar Global reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Oscar Global reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Biocon Biologics receives upgrade in LT issuer credit rating

Biocon Biologics receives upgrade in LT issuer credit rating

Bikaji Foods Intl gains as Q3 PAT more than doubles to Rs 62 cr

Bikaji Foods Intl gains as Q3 PAT more than doubles to Rs 62 cr

Vodafone Idea edges higher after net loss narrows to Rs 5,286 crore in Q3

Vodafone Idea edges higher after net loss narrows to Rs 5,286 crore in Q3

Siyaram Silk slips as Q3 PAT falls 8% YoY to Rs 42 crore

Siyaram Silk slips as Q3 PAT falls 8% YoY to Rs 42 crore

Hindustan Copper Ltd soars 12.15%

Hindustan Copper Ltd soars 12.15%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUGC Net Result 2025 DateTata Motors Q3 PreviewUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedIMD Weather Forecast TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance