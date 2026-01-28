Vodafone Idea edges higher after net loss narrows to Rs 5,286 crore in Q3

Vodafone Idea advanced 1.63% to Rs 10 after the company's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 5,286 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 6,609 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 11,323 crore, up 1.9% YoY.

While reported EBITDA improved by 2.21% YoY to Rs 4,816 crore, reported EBITDA margin expanded to 42.5% in Q3 FY26 from 42.4% in Q3 FY25.

Customer ARPU (ex M2M) was Rs 186 in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 173 in Q3 FY25, up 7.3% YoY.

The companys 4G/5G subscriber base rose to 128.5 million in Q3 FY26 from 126.0 million in Q3 FY25. Average data usage by 4G/5G subscribers was 19.2 GB/day for Q3 FY26, up 26.7% YoY.

The company said that it had raised Rs 3,300 crore via NCD issue through its subsidiary and the proceeds from this issue would be utilised towards capex.

Vodafone Ideas AGR liability has been frozen as of 31 December 2025 at Rs 87,695 crore and is subject to reassessment. The payment plan would encompass of limited cash outflow that would be spread over the next 10 years.

Abhijit Kishore, CEO, Vodafone Idea, said This quarter marked an important inflection point for the company with positive resolution of key legacy issues.

We are thankful to the Government for offering a definitive, long-term and conclusive solution on the AGR matter. We also concluded the settlement of CLAM receivable of Rs 6,394 crore with the Vodafone Group.

One of the key milestones for the quarter was the successful NCD raise of Rs. 3,300 Crore, despite an AGR overhang; a clear reflection of lender confidence on our ability to improve the business performance.

Collectively, these developments have strengthened the trajectory of our debt discussions which will enable us to execute our larger capex plan to strengthen the network and further elevate the customer experience.

On the operational side, our market initiatives translated into deeper customer engagement with ARPU and data consumption improving sequentially.

Vodafone Idea is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is amongst Indias leading telecom service providers. The company holds a large spectrum portfolio including mid band 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave spectrum in 16 circles. The company provides Voice and Data services across 2G, 4G and 5G platforms and is expanding 5G services across 17 circles.

