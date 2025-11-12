BSL standalone net profit declines 31.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.53% to Rs 184.34 croreNet profit of BSL declined 31.75% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.53% to Rs 184.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 178.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales184.34178.06 4 OPM %7.448.81 -PBDT6.227.86 -21 PBT2.063.35 -39 NP1.722.52 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content