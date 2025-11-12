Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 2.04%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 2.04%

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended up 2.04% at 36855.4 today. The index has added 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tech Mahindra Ltd jumped 3.42%, LTIMindtree Ltd gained 3.20% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 2.78%. The Nifty IT index has decreased 14.00% over last one year compared to the 8.34% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 1.24% and Nifty Pharma index added 1.00% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.70% to close at 25875.8 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.71% to close at 84466.51 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sensex settles 595 pts higher, Nifty ends above 25,850 mark; IT shares rally

Oriental Rail Infra Q2 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 11 Crore

SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Varroc Engineering standalone net profit declines 14.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 69.49% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

