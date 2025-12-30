C.E. Info Systems launches multimodal public transport routes on Mappls App

Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

MapmyIndia Mappls has expanded the capabilities of its flagship Mappls App with the introduction of multimodal public transport routes, enabling users to access metro, rail, and bus route information directly on the app.

The addition of public transport routes strengthens Mappls' position as a comprehensive, multimodal mobility platform, bringing together private and public transport experiences on a single, fully indigenous maps and navigation app. With over 40 million+ users, Mappls now enables commuters to view public transport routes, stations, stops, and interchange options, helping them plan more efficient and sustainable journeys. The feature is currently available for select cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Indore, Patna, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Jaipur, Kochi & Bhopal. It is presently live on iOS and web, with an Android rollout planned shortly.

 

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

