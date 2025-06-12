Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
C.E. Info Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

C.E. Info Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

One 97 Communications Ltd, RattanIndia Power Ltd, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 June 2025.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd tumbled 8.26% to Rs 1790.85 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 32.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4174 shares in the past one month.

 

One 97 Communications Ltd lost 6.80% to Rs 894.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

RattanIndia Power Ltd crashed 6.36% to Rs 14.28. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 343.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd corrected 5.61% to Rs 61.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd plummeted 5.54% to Rs 168.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

C E Info Systems slumps after block deal

Ashoka Buildcon tumbles as GST notice triggers search & seizure operation

Cyient Semiconductors announces strategic collaboration with MIPS

Sensex tumbles over 781 pts; metal shares decline

Cinevista Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

