Canara Bank consolidated net profit declines 21.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Canara Bank consolidated net profit declines 21.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 8.06% to Rs 31522.98 crore

Net profit of Canara Bank declined 21.45% to Rs 3194.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4067.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.06% to Rs 31522.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29172.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income31522.9829172.97 8 OPM %58.3158.83 -PBDT6308.355422.03 16 PBT6308.355422.03 16 NP3194.954067.51 -21

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

