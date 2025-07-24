Canara Bank consolidated net profit declines 21.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.06% to Rs 31522.98 croreNet profit of Canara Bank declined 21.45% to Rs 3194.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4067.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.06% to Rs 31522.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29172.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income31522.9829172.97 8 OPM %58.3158.83 -PBDT6308.355422.03 16 PBT6308.355422.03 16 NP3194.954067.51 -21
