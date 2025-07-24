Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 26.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.03% to Rs 2609.21 croreNet profit of Supreme Industries declined 26.00% to Rs 202.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 273.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.03% to Rs 2609.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2636.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2609.212636.35 -1 OPM %12.2214.69 -PBDT358.21442.97 -19 PBT265.18356.94 -26 NP202.30273.37 -26
