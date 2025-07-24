Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 26.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 26.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales decline 1.03% to Rs 2609.21 crore

Net profit of Supreme Industries declined 26.00% to Rs 202.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 273.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.03% to Rs 2609.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2636.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2609.212636.35 -1 OPM %12.2214.69 -PBDT358.21442.97 -19 PBT265.18356.94 -26 NP202.30273.37 -26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

ACC consolidated net profit rises 4.36% in the June 2025 quarter

V-Mart Retail standalone net profit rises 176.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Motilal Oswal Financial Services standalone net profit rises 2.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Coforge posts PAT of Rs 247 crore in Q1; board OKs dividend of Rs 4/share

Nifty trades below 25,100 level; European mrkt opens higher

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

